Image: Jinju City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Jinju City Hosts Successful ‘Moonlight Film Festival & Night Market’

By Haps Staff

Jinju City held its first ‘Moonlight Film Festival & Night Market’ of the year on May 17th at the outdoor performance area of Jinju Stadium.

The event received a warm response from citizens, who enjoyed a mix of film screenings and cultural performances.

The festival kicked off with the animated film ‘Monster Family 2’, released in August of last year.

In addition to the film screening, attendees enjoyed a variety of cultural performances, including traditional Samulpangut drumming, hip-hop acts, and a reading session by a local mother.

The event featured numerous interactive activities and photo zones. Attendees were encouraged to upload on-site photos to personal SNS accounts or local internet cafes, adding a modern twist to the festivities. Children participated in bead craft workshops, face painting, and traditional games, creating a family-friendly atmosphere that everyone could enjoy.

The Moonlight Film Festival will continue throughout the summer, with events scheduled for each month until August. Upcoming screenings include ‘The Jungle Bunch: World Tour’ in June, ‘Spies’ in July, and ‘Special Agent Pekkom’ in August.

Each event will also feature a variety of performances and demonstrations, such as kendo, dance, band performances, Taekwondo, and book readings.

The second ‘Moonlight Film Festival & Night Market’ of the year is scheduled for Friday, June 21st.

