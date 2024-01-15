Jinju City Installs Pedestrian Path Between Railroad Culture Park and Knowledge Industry Center

Jinju City has inaugurated a new pedestrian path connecting the Railroad Culture Park to the Knowledge Industry Center.

The previous pathway within the Railroad Culture Park faced interruptions due to undeveloped land on the northern side of the old Jinju Station railroad site.

This completion is part of the broader ‘Former Jinju Station Railroad Site Regeneration Project,’ set for full completion by 2027.

To expedite public access to the site, the city engaged in discussions with the National Railroad Management Corporation, creating a direct pedestrian path on the old Jinju Station railroad site.

The initiative aims to seamlessly connect the north and south of Gangnam and Manggyeong-dong, prioritizing local residents’ convenience and promoting scenic walks featuring seasonal flowers.