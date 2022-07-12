Image: Jinju City
Jinju City-KBO Sign MOU For ‘South Coast Belt’, Building the Jinju Baseball Sports Park Dome

Jinju City is a successful example of establishing the ‘South Coast Belt’ planned by the KBO by building the nation’s first air dome, which will include an indoor baseball practice range and weight training facilities.

The city will invest 43 billion won to build the ‘Jinju Baseball Sports Park’ in Gwanji-ri, Myeongseok-myeon, with the goal of completion in December 2025. 

Jinju Baseball Sports Park will be equipped with two official baseball fields, one youth baseball field, and an air dome for indoor practice and weight training on a site of about 85,000 square meters.

It is also an ambitious project of Jinju City to be able to enjoy Jinju’s spring and autumn festivals such as the Nongae Festival and Yudeung Festival along with sports by building it in a location with excellent accessibility, such as transportation and accommodation, which is about 10 minutes away from Jinju City.

The city is expected to be of great help in revitalizing the local economy, with many baseball teams and officials visiting by creating a training facility infrastructure for professional and amateur players to conduct winter field training in the Jinju area, which has optimal conditions such as mild temperatures in winter.

KBO President Huh Gu-yeon said, “I have high expectations for the establishment of a great facility at Jinju Baseball Sports Park.”

