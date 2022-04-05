Jinju City Meets KBO President Heo Koo-yeon to Discuss the Establishment of ‘Jinju Baseball Sports Park’

Jinju City said that they had a meeting to discuss the establishment of a baseball sports park and the creation of a tourism theme village in Jisoo, the hometown of KBO President Heo Koo-yeon.

Heo, who was unanimously elected at the club owners’ general meeting on March 24 and assumed the post of the 24th KBO president, is the first baseball player among KBO governors who have been elected as businessmen and politicians as presidents.

Heo, a native of Jisoo-myeon, graduated from Gyeongnam High School, played an active role in the Hanil Bank baseball team, and served as the head coach of Cheongbo Pintos. He is a baseball player who has been steadily loved by people as a commentator after the launch of professional baseball.

President Heo visited Jisoo, his birthplace, after observing the KBO League opening game held at Changwon NC Park on the 2nd, and had time to meet with Mayor Jo Gyu-il on the 3rd the next day.

At this meeting, Jinju City discussed the construction of the Jinju Baseball Sports Park and the Jisu Tourism Theme Village, which is currently being promoted.

Mayor Cho requested consulting on the construction of Jinju Baseball Sports Park, and President Heo promised active support from the design stage, such as consulting, so that it could be built as a spring camp mecca for baseball, including professional baseball.

In addition, President Heo decided to donate his personal collection related to Korean baseball, which he had owned for the past 40 years, to Jinju City to help expand tourism resources in Jisoo Tourism Theme Village, which is currently being promoted by Jinju City.

At the same time, they decided to make an active effort to establish a junior high school baseball team.

An official from Jinju City said, “We will establish a close cooperation system with the KBO as soon as possible for the construction of Jinju Baseball Sports Park.”