Image: Jinju City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Jinju City Prepares for the 2nd Wolasan Garden Expo

By Haps Staff

Jinju City is preparing for the 2nd Wolasan Garden Fair, set to open on June 20th. The event, running nightly until the 23rd, promises to showcase the garden’s beauty under the moonlight and starlight.

The 2nd Wolasan Garden Expo will take place in the Wolasan Forest area of Jinju, themed “Wolryang Hwayu: Playing with Flowers in the Moonlight Garden of the Shinseon.”

Visitors can enjoy a variety of gardens during the day, including the hydrangea flower road, flower garden, space garden, Bungyeong wildflowers, and the Wollyang Bridge (flower bridge).

The fair will remain open until 10 p.m., allowing attendees to appreciate the night views of the Moonlight Garden, with special starry lighting in the bamboo forest creating a magical atmosphere.

Additional attractions include a pet plant counseling center, mobile book classes, Earthing Road walks, interpretive garden tours, tea tasting at Woladam, garden academic events, a flea market, a garden industry exhibition, and food trucks.

The fair will also feature enhanced facilities like restrooms and shaded rest areas to provide a comfortable experience for visitors.

To encourage citizen participation, the expo will highlight unique gardens created by local residents, including the Citizen Gardener’s Garden and the Citizen Writer’s Garden.

Various garden experience programs, such as cutting workshops, will also be available to engage the community.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Korea Destinations: ‘3rd Wolasan Forest Hydrangea Festival’ on June 15-16 in Jinju

Korea Destinations: Namildae Beach Set to Open for Summer Operations on July 5

Discover the Charm of Hadong at the 8th Seomjingang Cultural Jaecheop Festival

Brazil’s Rio Jesus Statue Wears a Jinju Silk Hanbok

Korea Destinations: Discover Historical Fortresses and Scenic Views in Tongyeong and Geoje

Korea Destinations: Wear a Hanbok and Stroll Along the Stone Wall Road of Namsa Yedamchon

The Latest

Coupang Cancels Groundbreaking Ceremony Amid FTC Sanctions

Ultra-Low-Price Products at Convenience Stores Popular Amid High Inflation

What’s On in Busan: June 17 – June 23

Yeongdo Hydrangea Flower Culture Festival Canceled This Year

Twinkle Documentary Film Festival 2024 in Busan

Yangsan City Unveils New Barefoot Trail at Design Park

Busan
clear sky
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
83 %
4.1kmh
0 %
Sun
23 °
Mon
24 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
27 °
Thu
26 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 