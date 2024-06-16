Jinju City Prepares for the 2nd Wolasan Garden Expo

Jinju City is preparing for the 2nd Wolasan Garden Fair, set to open on June 20th. The event, running nightly until the 23rd, promises to showcase the garden’s beauty under the moonlight and starlight.

The 2nd Wolasan Garden Expo will take place in the Wolasan Forest area of Jinju, themed “Wolryang Hwayu: Playing with Flowers in the Moonlight Garden of the Shinseon.”

Visitors can enjoy a variety of gardens during the day, including the hydrangea flower road, flower garden, space garden, Bungyeong wildflowers, and the Wollyang Bridge (flower bridge).

The fair will remain open until 10 p.m., allowing attendees to appreciate the night views of the Moonlight Garden, with special starry lighting in the bamboo forest creating a magical atmosphere.

Additional attractions include a pet plant counseling center, mobile book classes, Earthing Road walks, interpretive garden tours, tea tasting at Woladam, garden academic events, a flea market, a garden industry exhibition, and food trucks.

The fair will also feature enhanced facilities like restrooms and shaded rest areas to provide a comfortable experience for visitors.

To encourage citizen participation, the expo will highlight unique gardens created by local residents, including the Citizen Gardener’s Garden and the Citizen Writer’s Garden.

Various garden experience programs, such as cutting workshops, will also be available to engage the community.