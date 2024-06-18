Image: Jinju City
Jinju City Presents ‘River Night Jinju Candlelight Concert’ on the 22nd

Jinju City is set to host the ‘River Night’ classical concert illuminated by candlelight on June 22nd at 8 p.m. at the Centenary Madang of Railroad Culture Park.

Known as the ‘River Night Jinju Candlelight Concert,’ this event promises to transform the city’s newest night spot into a spectacle of lights and music.

The Candlelight Concert, a celebrated classical performance series that has captivated over 3 million people across more than 100 cities globally, is making its way to Korea. As part of a special night tourism initiative, this concert will tour 10 cities.

This event offers a serene, healing experience in the heart of Jinju. Open to everyone and free of charge, it provides a unique opportunity to enjoy uplifting music amidst the glow of thousands of candles at Railroad Culture Park.

The concert will feature the Laon Trio, performing beloved songs from Disney classics like The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast, blending popular melodies with exquisite classical arrangements.

Additionally, attendees who follow Jinju City’s official night tour SNS account and complete a satisfaction survey will receive a special ‘Hamo’ souvenir as part of the evening’s festivities.

