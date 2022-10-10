Image: Jinju City
NewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Jinju City Runs a Food Feast Festival During October

Haps Staff

During the October festival season, Jinju City hosts eight Jinju food feast booths at the edge of Mangyeong-dong under the Cheonsu Bridge. 

This festival will be held for a total of 14 days from October 10 to 31 and will take place from Thursday to Sunday each week.

The city will select a unique menu for each group, comply with appropriate prices, manage food ingredients, manage personal hygiene, and provide friendly responses to the eight women’s groups, and strictly comply with COVID-19 quarantine rules.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
32 %
6.7kmh
0 %
Tue
19 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 