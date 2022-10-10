Jinju City Runs a Food Feast Festival During October

During the October festival season, Jinju City hosts eight Jinju food feast booths at the edge of Mangyeong-dong under the Cheonsu Bridge.

This festival will be held for a total of 14 days from October 10 to 31 and will take place from Thursday to Sunday each week.

The city will select a unique menu for each group, comply with appropriate prices, manage food ingredients, manage personal hygiene, and provide friendly responses to the eight women’s groups, and strictly comply with COVID-19 quarantine rules.