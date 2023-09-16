Jinju City Selected for ‘Cultural Heritage Media Art’ Project by Cultural Heritage Administration

Jinju City has proudly announced its selection in the Cultural Heritage Administration’s ‘2024 Cultural Heritage Media Art Contest,’ making it the only city in the Gyeongsang region to attain this recognition.

The winning project, ‘Onsaemiro Jinju Castle,’ is set to be unveiled in the second half of the coming year, further establishing Jinju as a destination for night tourism.

The Cultural Heritage Media Art Contest seeks to explore innovative ways to appreciate cultural heritage and foster nighttime content using various convergence technologies like media, digital, and IT.

Jinju City secured its place in this contest, marking its first-time participation, with a project budget of KRW 1.8 billion, including KRW 800 million in government funding.

Among the select municipalities for this contest were Suwon City, Gangneung City, Gongju City, Iksan City, Buyeo-gun, and Goheung-gun, with Jinju City representing the Gyeongsang region.

‘Onsaemiro Jinju Castle,’ the winning project, is a collaborative effort between Jinju City and the Jinju Culture and Tourism Foundation. It draws inspiration from various festivals and cultural property utilization initiatives, such as the Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival, Gaecheon Arts Festival, and Jinju Cultural Heritage Night Tour, reflecting the rich history of Jinju Castle, a significant cultural heritage site.

The project aims to symbolically depict the courage and hope of those who defended Jinjuseong Fortress while utilizing various IT technologies to recreate dramatic scenes from Jinju Fortress’s history. With preliminary preparations, including the formation of a task force team, set to begin this year, the project is scheduled for completion in the second half of 2024, enhancing Jinju’s cultural heritage offerings.