Jinju City Selected For The ‘2024 Garden Practice and Nursery Space Creation Project’

Jinju City has been chosen to participate in the ‘2024 Garden Practice and Nursery Space Creation Project’, organized by the Korea Forest Service.

Four locations within Shinan Pyeonggeo have been chosen for this project which involves collaboration between garden artists, aspiring entrepreneurs, and local residents to transform idle spaces into vibrant gardens.

Under the mentorship of experienced gardeners, young individuals specializing in horticulture will gain valuable skills and knowledge in garden planning, construction, and management.

Following a rigorous selection process by the Korea Forest Service and the Korea Arboretum and Garden Management Center, Jinju City emerged as one of the 25 sites chosen nationwide.

With a dedicated budget of 300 million won, Jinju City aims to allocate 76 million won per site to establish these gardens by October.