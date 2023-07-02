Jinju City to Host ‘2023 Moonasan Garden Fair’ to Promote Garden Culture

Jinju City is gearing up to host its first-ever garden fair, the ‘2023 Moonasan Garden Fair,’ from July 8th to 12th. The fair will take place in Jinseong-myeon, known as the ‘Pearl in the Woods of Wola Mountain.’

With the theme ‘Moonryang Seongyeong, Moonlighted Garden of Immortals: Moonlight and Harmonious Forest,’ the expo aims to cultivate citizens’ interest in gardens and garden culture, showcasing the rich garden heritage of Jinju City.

The fair kicks off on July 8th with pre-performances by the Jinju Philharmonic Orchestra, followed by the opening ceremony at the Wolasan Woodland Parking Lot.

Visitors can participate in various ‘garden experience programs,’ including succulent planting, recycled pot creation, and family pot-making, providing hands-on opportunities to learn about gardening.

A flea market and workshops on rattan crafts and handmade snacks will be available, offering diverse experiences linked to gardens.

To promote the sustainable growth of the garden industry, the fair will feature attractions such as the ‘Corporate Exhibition Hall,’ showcasing and selling garden plants and items, as well as the ‘Citizen Gardener’s Garden and Participation Garden,’ where citizens can directly participate in creating gardens. Various events and busking performances, including a citizen singing contest, cinema garden, and bubble show, will also take place.

The fair will remain open until 10:00 p.m., allowing visitors to fully immerse themselves in the beauty of Wolasan Mountain. The city aims to create a night view that harmonizes with the natural environment of the mountain.

Shuttle buses will operate on weekends, with stops at Gyeongnam Science High School and Wola Samgeori bus stops to alleviate congestion.