Jinju City Unveils ‘Jinju in the Forest’ with New Barefoot Path

Jinju City is set to open the ‘Jinju in the Forest of Wolasan Forest’ in Jinseong-myeon today coinciding with the growing nationwide trend of barefoot walking.

This launch will feature the ‘Barefoot Forest,’ a unique path designed to promote health and wellness through grounding.

In recent efforts to enhance citizens’ well-being, Jinju City has been developing barefoot paths across various forests, parks, and green spaces.

The newly established barefoot path in Wolasan Forest spans 535 meters and is located near the camping deck of the natural recreation area.

The ‘Barefoot Forest’ in Wolasan features a diverse range of experiences: a dry red clay path, a wet red clay path offering the texture of moist soil, and a red clay ball field for acupressure. These elements provide visitors with a comprehensive grounding experience.

The area also includes convenient amenities such as a foot-washing station and a rest area, making it an inviting spot for forest recreation. These facilities are freely accessible, enhancing the overall visitor experience.

The ‘Barefoot Forest’ will officially open during the 2024 Wolasan Garden Expo on June 20th. Following the expo, it will operate on weekends from June to October, with a pilot earthing experience program during the event.

For more details and reservations for the Wolasan Barefoot Forest Earthing Program, visit www.jinju.go.kr/forestjinju.