Image: Jinju City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Jinju City Website Introduces 28 Private Gardens as Tourist Attractions

Jinju City has unveiled a curated selection of 28 destinations, including 13 hidden gems and private gardens, now featured on the city hall’s official website.

As part of a new initiative launched in 2022, the city is running a project to uncover and bolster private gardens, aiming to embed garden culture into everyday life and harness garden tourism potential through guided tours.

Each year, Jinju City handpicks and supports approximately 15 sites steeped in history and culture.

Last year, 13 private gardens were chosen through rigorous document screenings and onsite evaluations, with their owners being awarded registration certificates and commemorative plaques.

Among the selected are ‘Soseokwon’ in Singiri, Myeongseok-myeon, ‘Baeksong’ in Chojeon-dong, ‘Sodamwon’ in Naedong-myeon, ‘Jinju Sujin Garden’ in Sinyul-ri, Naedong-myeon, ‘Ilam Garden’ in Danmok-ri, Daegok-myeon, ‘Hansarrang Forest Garden’ in Panmun-dong, and ‘Jangheung-ri’ in Jiphyeon-myeon.

Additionally, ‘Ijeong Rock Sol’ in Dongsan-ri, Jinseong-myeon, ‘Jinju-gu Cheonsan Herb Garden’ in Gucheon-ri, Jinseong-myeon, ‘Peregrino’ in Pyeonggeo-dong, and ‘Sarang Green’ in Wonnae-ri, Sugok-myeon, were also selected along with ‘Pine Farm’ in Dangchon-ri, Daepyeong-myeon, and ‘Wind’s Hill’ in Balsan-ri, Ibanseong-myeon.

Detailed information about these private oases can be found on the Jinju City website under Jinju Tourism > Tourist Attractions > General Tourist Attractions > Private Gardens.

