Image: Jinju City
Jinju City’s 28th ‘Citizen’s Day’ Event to Showcase Grand Celebrations on October 10

By Haps Staff

Jinju City is gearing up for its 28th ‘Jinju Citizen’s Day’ event on October 10th, featuring a spectacular air show by the Air Force’s ‘Black Eagles’ aerobatic team.

The festivities will commence with traditional music performances and a commemorative ceremony, including the reading of the Citizen’s Charter and citizen awards.

Due to its overlap with the Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival, an estimated 2,500 citizens are expected to attend, and stringent safety measures will be implemented.

This year’s event holds special significance as Jinju City emphasizes its aerospace ambitions through the Black Eagles’ flight performance, aiming to become an aerospace industrial hub.

Despite potential flight noise inconveniences, the city plans to communicate actively with citizens through text messages and social media.

The late artist Lee Seong-ja will receive the 23rd Jinju Citizen Award for her significant cultural contributions, including donating 375 artworks to the city.

The event’s highlight, the ‘Joint Nongak Play,’ featuring Nongak bands from all 30 towns and villages in Jinju City, promises unity and joy reminiscent of the historic victory at Jinjuseong Fortress.

Haps Staff
