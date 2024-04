Jinju City’s Olbaem Night Market, held every Saturday from April 6th to October’s end, promises to invigorate the local commercial district and attract night tourists with its diverse food stalls, cultural performances, and traditional market offerings.

Selected as one of Korea’s top 100 night-time tourist attractions, it aims to revitalize the traditional market area and establish itself as a must-visit destination, supported by partnerships with nearby businesses and cultural initiatives.