Jinju Creating a Children’s Play Forest in Jinyangho

Jinyangho Children’s Play Forest in Jinju is scheduled to be completed in September.

The city decided to recreate the aging facilities in the family rest area as a unique, eco-friendly children’s play facility. It is planned to enable various games and experiences in harmony with the forest.

The amusement forest is a natural type such as a harmonious combination play area using the Harmo character, the public relations ambassador of Jinju City, a netplay that connects wooden model play areas, an ecological tree with roller slides, and a slope adventure play and Tarzan play area of ​​2,870 square meters.

The city plans to open the project to the public through preliminary steps such as safety inspections, with the goal of starting construction this month and completing the project in September of this year.

When the project is fully implemented, the entire family shelter will be closed to prevent safety accidents.