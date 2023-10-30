Image: Jinju City
Jinju Daean-dong Rodeo Street: A Vibrant Hub for Youth Festivities

By Haps Staff

The Jinju Culture and Tourism Foundation recently hosted the ‘2023 Monthly Jinju’ magic competition on the bustling Daean-dong Rodeo Street.

This event is part of a larger cultural initiative held biweekly, aiming to invigorate the historic downtown area and establish it as a vibrant youth culture street.

The event held on the 28th of this month was themed ‘Magic Battle’ and featured performances by renowned magician Park Jong-won and a group of talented young magicians from Gyeongnam.

The festivities included a ‘Rodeo Fashion Show’ in collaboration with Jinju City’s Rodeo Street commercial district.

The showcase highlighted a splendid array of costumes from the local commercial sector, along with silk outfits from the Korea Silk Research Institute, paying homage to Jinju’s rich heritage.

The upcoming event, scheduled for Saturday, November 11th at 1 p.m., promises an array of exciting experiences and events, such as an E-sports gaming competition featuring popular game YouTubers, engaging cosplay activities, interactive building block workshops, and a stamp tour under the theme of ‘Entertainment Battle.’

The ‘Monthly Jinju’ event will continue to be held on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month until Saturday, December 23rd, with each session boasting diverse themes, including a music competition featuring celebrated singers, a spirited MZ competition celebrating youth culture, and an exciting year-end celebration.

