Jinju Designated as a ‘Specialized City For Night Tourism’

Jinju City was selected for the ‘2023 Night Tourism Specialized City’ contest project, supervised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and supported by the Korea Tourism Organization.

The night tourism specialized city contest project is a project that has been promoted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization since 2022 to foster the local stay-type tourism industry and create a new national tourism growth engine.

Jinju City, which was selected as a growth support type field, utilizes the uniqueness and differentiated tourism resources of the region under the theme of ‘River Night, a night of Jinju with fire and light flowing 365 days a year’ Develop conditions and promote projects that can be enjoyed at all times.

In this contest, Jinju City decided the scope of business space to be the Namgang area where Jinjuseong and Yudeung Park are located, and the Jungang-dong commercial district that extends to the Jungang and Nongae markets.

As for the details of the project, the night garden creation in Yudeung Park, Jinju All-Pump Tour, and Namgang Water Fire, which contain stories related to the region, such as the Battle of Jinju, were composed as night tourism content.

Photo spots and night tour conditions include the operation of a night tourist information center, the creation of a travel lounge in Jinju Castle and Yudeung Park, and River Night safety guards.

With the selection of this contest project, Jinju City will receive a total of 1.2 billion won from the government for 4 years, and will also receive specialized consulting on project implementation plans separately.

Through this, it plans to expand the regular night tour content and base to increase the stay time of tourists and to revitalize the local economy to create a local win-win tourism ecosystem.

Gyu-il Cho, the mayor of Jinju, said, “Jinju City is the best city with the conditions to grow into a city specializing in night tourism with Namgang, a natural tourist resource, and Jinju Castle, a historical tourist resource. Based on this, we will foster the local tourism industry and make it a new growth engine.”

Jinju City has been promoting a landscape lighting maintenance project around Jinju Castle to create a permanent local stay-type tourist city since the 7th civil election, and in Somangjinsan Yudeung Park, created as a new landmark representing Jinju Yudeung, a night landscape lighting project and by displaying lanterns at all times, the city is making the city of light more beautiful at night.