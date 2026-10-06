Jinju Food Festival Adds Local Flavors to Lantern Festivities

Visitors to the Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival can sample local dishes throughout the event as the city hosts its annual Jinju Food Festival along the Mangyeong-dong riverbank.

The food area, located beneath Cheonsu Bridge, will operate daily from 11 a.m. through October 18, coinciding with the 2026 Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival.

Eight food booths are participating, offering dishes made with local agricultural products and menus highlighting regional flavors. On weekday lunchtimes from Monday through Thursday, two participating groups will operate on a rotating basis.

With large crowds expected during the lantern festival, Jinju is also stepping up efforts to prevent excessive pricing and maintain food safety. Participating vendors received hygiene and customer service training before opening, along with guidelines on clearly displaying and maintaining prices.

City officials plan to conduct regular inspections throughout the festival, including checks on food ingredients, tableware and posted prices.