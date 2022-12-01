Jinju Holds Various Cultural Events This Month to Melt the Winter Cold

Jinju City welcomes December when the winter cold begins in earnest, and various cultural events are held to give citizens the pleasure of melting the cold away in winter are prepared.

At Ilho Plaza and the old Jinju Station area, the ‘Jinju Christmas Tree True Light Culture Festival’ is held for a month, and about 10 performances are held, including regular concerts by the Municipal Symphony Orchestra and Korean Traditional Orchestra, ‘2022 Jinju International Jazz Festival’ and the ‘2022 Jinju Song Festival’.

Various cultural events warmly ending in 2022

The ‘Jinju Christmas Tree Charmbit Culture Festival’, which was held every year at Rodeo Street, will be held this year at Ilho Plaza and the old Jinju Station area.

Under the slogan, ‘True Light of Hope!’, this True Light Culture Festival will be held from the 4th to the 31st with various events such as ‘True Light Festival with Hamo’ and ‘Wish Card Hanging’.

From the 5th to the 9th, the Jinju International Jazz Festival will be held at the Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center.

Top class jazz vocalists such as Choi Baek-ho, Na Yun-seon, and Ali, along with performances by Serbia’s best band ‘Nekid’ and Italian swing band ‘Jazzleg’ will be presented together.

About 10 performance events such as the ‘Kendeul Madanggeuk Parade’, ‘Youth Peace Concert’, and the ‘2022 Jinju Song Festival’ are scheduled