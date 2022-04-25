Jinju Hosting Outdoor “Sotdaejaengnori” Performances On Sunday’s Through June 12

Jinju’s ‘Sotdaejaengnori‘ kicked off this year’s permanent performance, starting with a performance at the Jinjuseong outdoor concert hall at 2 pm on the 24th.

Sotdaejaengnori is the name derived from the fact that two strings were stretched on each side from the top of the sotdae and performed tricks on it.

It disappeared after a performance in Hamgyeong Province in 1936 but was restored in 2014.

Starting with ‘Deulmeoripan (Dance Song Madang)’, the audience’s excitement through the ‘Gaon Nuri Pan (Flip Fist Madang)’, which consists of Jukbell Nori, Beokgu Nori, Beona Nori, Salpan, Naeol, Sotdae Ride, and Ssangjulbaeki and ended successfully with ‘Hoeduripan (Noreumnori Madang),’ a daedongnori with pungmul.

In particular, as the mandatory social distancing measures were lifted, many citizens and tourists came to the event.

A city official said, “Sotdaejaengnori, which is rooted in Jinju and conducted nationwide, is an important historical and cultural asset and traditional art of our city.

The Sotdaejaengnori performance will be held on May 1, 15, 29, and June 12 at 2 pm at the Jinjuseong Outdoor Performance Hall.