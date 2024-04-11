Image: Jinju City
Jinju Jinmaek Brewery Opening This Saturday

‘Jinju Jinmaek Brewery’ in Jinju City is opening on the 13th, offering locals and visitors a chance to savor the unique flavors of craft beer along with diverse cultural activities.

‘Jinju Jinmaek’ is crafted using Jinju Geumgok-myeon, a traditional Korean seed, and two types of craft beer, including a lager with a refreshing and cool taste and a fruity and flowery aroma, are currently being released and sold.

Dry Hopping Ale, India Pale Ale (IPA), and Stout are scheduled to be released in the future.

Located conveniently near Nongae Market and Olbaem Night Market, the brewery isn’t just a place to drink, but also a hub for cultural experiences. The facility boasts a small craft brewery and beer pub on the first floor for brewing classes, a second-floor rest area and exhibition space for dining and events, and a third-floor office and training center.

Open from Tuesday to Sunday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Jinju Jinmaek Brewery aims to become a focal point for cultural tourism unique to Jinju.

Future plans involve hosting cultural events in collaboration with local markets.

