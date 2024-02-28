Image: Jinju City
Dine & DrinkUlsan/Gyeongnam News

“Jinju Jinmaek Brewery” to Begin Full-Scale Operation in March

By Haps Staff

Jinju Jinmaek Brewery, a new facility aiming to revitalize the downtown area and traditional markets in Jinju, is set to begin operations in March.

The Jinju Jinmaek Brewery goes beyond being a simple brewery and is designed as a vibrant community space offering diverse experiences.

The 1st floor will house a small craft brewery and beer pub where visitors can witness the brewing process through classes and enjoy freshly made Jinju Jinmaek beer.

The 2nd floor has a relaxation area for enjoying food and drinks, along with an exhibition space showcasing urban regeneration projects and cultural events.

The 3rd floor will have offices for the city’s Commercial Area Revitalization Foundation and an urban regeneration project training center.

“Jinju Jinmaek” is a specialty craft beer brewed with locally sourced sitt key wheat from Jinju Geumgok-myeon.

Launched in 2021, it quickly received positive feedback and became a symbol of the city’s commercial revitalization efforts.

The city hopes to transform Jinmaek into a top tourist attraction. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the unique brewing process, savor the local beer, and immerse themselves in Jinju’s cultural offerings.

The operating hours are Tuesday through Sunday, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Gonggoji Arboretum is in Full Swing Preparing for Spring with Daffodils

Piggy Bistro Closed Until March 12

62nd Jinhae Gunhang Festival to be Bigger and Better Than Ever

20th Miryang Arirang Marathon Concludes Succesfully

Eat Like a Local: All Michelin Guide Restaurant Selections in Busan

Discover the Fun of Traveling to Jinju With Their ‘Mobile Stamp Tour’

The Latest

Busan’s Birth Rate Hits Record Low, Sparking Concerns

Gyeongnam FC Holds a Launch Ceremony for its New Season

Unveiling the Charm of Seoul: Take a Sneak Peek Into Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan

Events to Look Forward to This March in Busan

Gonggoji Arboretum is in Full Swing Preparing for Spring with Daffodils

Global Gathering 2024 Booth and Performance Registration Now Open

Busan
scattered clouds
6 ° C
6 °
6 °
65 %
2.6kmh
40 %
Wed
9 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
5 °
Sat
6 °
Sun
11 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 