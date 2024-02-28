“Jinju Jinmaek Brewery” to Begin Full-Scale Operation in March

Jinju Jinmaek Brewery, a new facility aiming to revitalize the downtown area and traditional markets in Jinju, is set to begin operations in March.

The Jinju Jinmaek Brewery goes beyond being a simple brewery and is designed as a vibrant community space offering diverse experiences.

The 1st floor will house a small craft brewery and beer pub where visitors can witness the brewing process through classes and enjoy freshly made Jinju Jinmaek beer.

The 2nd floor has a relaxation area for enjoying food and drinks, along with an exhibition space showcasing urban regeneration projects and cultural events.

The 3rd floor will have offices for the city’s Commercial Area Revitalization Foundation and an urban regeneration project training center.

“Jinju Jinmaek” is a specialty craft beer brewed with locally sourced sitt key wheat from Jinju Geumgok-myeon.

Launched in 2021, it quickly received positive feedback and became a symbol of the city’s commercial revitalization efforts.

The city hopes to transform Jinmaek into a top tourist attraction. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the unique brewing process, savor the local beer, and immerse themselves in Jinju’s cultural offerings.

The operating hours are Tuesday through Sunday, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.