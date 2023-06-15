‘Jinju Jinmaek’ Gaining in Popularity

‘Jinju Jinmaek,’ a locally brewed craft beer made from indigenous wheat in Jinju City, has gained significant attention since its market debut.

Developed in 2021 as part of the revitalization project for Jinju City’s central commercial district, ‘Jinju Jinmaek’ stands out as a premium craft beer. It utilizes Jinju Geumgokmyeon, a traditional Korean wheat seed, as the primary ingredient, embodying the concept of pearl beer, strong beer, and real beer.

The beer line currently offers two distinct types: an ale with a rich aroma and wheat flavor, and a lager beer that delivers a refreshing sensation. The plan is to expand the lineup to include Hopping Ale, Pale Ale, and Stout in the future.

‘Jinju Jinmaek’ is exclusively available within Jinju City’s jurisdiction, and it can be purchased at select locations such as Galleria Department Store Jinju Branch, Chungmu-dong Lotte Mart Jinju Branch, Chojeon-dong Jinju Jungbu Nonghyup Local Food Branch, Hanaro Mart Jinju Chukhyup Deulmal Branch, and Hanaro Mart Jinju Chukhyup Pyung Branch.

To further promote ‘Jinju Jinmaek,’ weekend tasting events are being organized at retail outlets, and additional events like pop-up stores at Galleria Department Store and Lotte Mart are scheduled to take place simultaneously, creating more opportunities for the public to experience and appreciate the local craft beer.