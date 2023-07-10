Jinju Looks to Revitalize its Tourism Industry

To position Jinju as a cultural tourism city and revitalize the tourism industry, efforts are underway to create a city specializing in night tourism.

The focus is on developing and promoting night tour content, as well as implementing effective marketing strategies.

In May, a business agreement was signed with cities specializing in night tourism selected for 2023, establishing a cooperative system for successful promotion of the specialized city development project. Starting from the second half of this year, Jinju plans to promote core projects in key areas such as Jinju Castle, Namgang area, Jungang, and Nongae markets.

The aim is to attract tourists with unique regional characteristics, offering a new strategy of promotion and marketing to transform Jinju into a stay-type tourist city known as “River Night Jinju.”

Jinju City will also host an international event to showcase K-entrepreneurship, which has been a driving force behind Korea’s economic growth. Experts from around the world will gather in Jinju from the 9th to the 11th for the Jinju International Forum.

With around 500 participants, including members of the International Council of Small and Medium Business, university students, institution leaders, entrepreneurs, and citizens, the forum will focus on K-entrepreneurship and feature keynote speeches, special lectures, presentations, discussions, and academic thesis presentations.

As a world festival city, Jinju hosts various festivals throughout the year, including the Jinju Nongae Festival in spring, the Jinju M2 Festival in summer, and the Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival, Gaecheon Art Festival, and Korea Drama Festival in October. The Jinju M2 Festival, held from August 4th to 6th at Namgang bank, offers a vibrant and refreshing experience during the midsummer season.

Looking ahead, the city plans to develop the birthplaces of prominent business founders into tourism courses to attract domestic and foreign tourists and further promote entrepreneurship in Jinju. Additionally, safety measures and crowd simulations will be introduced to enhance the existing October festivals and create a beautifully illuminated autumn night.