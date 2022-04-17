Jinju Namgang Cruise Ship ‘Kim Si-Min-Ho’ Expands the Weekend Night Service Course

The city of Jinju expanded the weekend night service course from the 16th and will be extended the course from the front of the Dongbang Hotel near Dubyeori.

The city operates the Kim Si-min-ho weekend night course, which departs at 7, 8, and 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays, to a course that departs from Mangjin Naru and returns to the starting point via in front of Dongbang Hotel.

With this, tourists who board on weekend nights can enjoy the beautiful scenery of Jinjuseong Fortress, the city area, and the night view of Dubyeori through the route that has been extended past Cheonsu Bridge and Jinju Bridge to the front of Dubyeori.

The operating hours are the same as the previous operating hours. It is open from 1 pm to 9 pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 10 am to 9 pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and closed on Mondays.

For boarding tourists, Kim Si-min-ho is operating a special photo time with Chokseok-ru as the backdrop on the water in front of Uiam under Chokseok-ru, and is providing services such as an April Hamo doll event.

Jinju City announced that it plans to build an additional cruise ship next year to repay the high interest and demand of citizens and tourists.