Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival Lights Up the City for October

The 2026 Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival is underway, bringing thousands of colorful lanterns, drone shows, fireworks and nighttime activities to the banks of the Namgang River.

The festival opened on October 3 with a street parade and fireworks and continues through October 18 around the Namgang River, Jinjuseong Fortress and Jinju Battle History Park.

This year’s theme, “River of History, Embracing Peace,” draws on the festival’s connection to the 1592 Battle of Jinjuseong. During the Imjin War, lanterns were reportedly floated on the Namgang to communicate military signals and send messages to family members outside the fortress.

Around 165 sets of floating lanterns and more than 1,200 land-based lantern displays are featured this year, transforming the riverfront and surrounding areas after dark.

One of the festival’s biggest nighttime attractions is its expanded drone light show, which uses 1,300 drones to create images above the city. Following the opening-night performance, additional shows are scheduled for October 10 and 17.

Fireworks displays will take place at 8 p.m. on October 9 and 17. A smaller 300-drone lettering show featuring messages submitted by residents is also planned for October 10.

Visitors can take part in several traditional festival activities, including making and floating their own lanterns and adding wishes to the festival’s wish-lantern displays.

Temporary floating bridges provide another way to see the illuminated river up close, while sightseeing boats offer nighttime views of the lanterns from the water.

The festival is also introducing daytime and evening walking and running events along the Namgang on October 6, 8, 13 and 15.