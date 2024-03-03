Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival Selected as the 2024 Asian Night Festival by the World Festivals Association

The World Festivals Association has chosen the Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival as the “2024 Asian Night Festival”.

The award acknowledges the rich history and captivating beauty of the Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival.

Held annually, the festival commemorates the Battle of Jinju Castle during the Japanese invasions of Korea.

With over a million visitors each year, the festival boasts a dazzling display of floating lanterns on the Namgang River, a testament to the resilience and unity of the Jinju people.

This recognition, combined with Jinju City’s designation as a “night tourism specialized city” in 2023 under the “River Night Jinju” brand, positions the city at the forefront of the growing night travel trend.

It’s expected to attract a surge of tourists seeking unique and captivating nighttime experiences.

In 2022, Jinju was named a “World Festival City,” and the Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival received the “Local Culture Award” in 2023.

This latest achievement solidifies Jinju’s position as a leading festival destination, not just in Korea, but across Asia.