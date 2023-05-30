Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival to Start Application Process for the “Hanging Lanterns of Hope”

The city of Jinju is commencing its preparations for the Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival, beginning with the application process for the “Hanging Lanterns of Hope,” a citizen participation program.

The “Wish Lantern Hanging” is a unique program of the Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival, aimed at honoring the spirits of the civilians, government officials, and military personnel who defended Jinju Castle during the Japanese Invasion of Korea in 1592. It originated as a way to illuminate the surroundings.

During the event, citizens and tourists attach paper lanterns to which they have written their wishes, and these lanterns are then displayed in a tunnel of lights, illuminating the night sky of Jinju in October.

Participation in the hanging of the wish lanterns requires a fee of 10,000 won per lantern. Those interested in participating can apply at the Eup/Myeon office or Dong Administrative Welfare Center in Jinju City from June 7th to June 22nd. Additionally, applications can be submitted on the Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival website (www.yudeung.com) from June 7th to July 31st. The festival website also provides information regarding the location of the wish lantern display.