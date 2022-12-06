Jinju Nongae Market and Allppam Night Market Closed During the Winter Season

The Jinju Nongae Market Allpam Night Market will be closed from December, the winter season, to February next year.

The market was very popular with various items such as beef fire sushi, pork belly rolls, oil tteokbokki, Italian pizza, lamb skewers, and grilled ice cream sold at 14 food stalls.

Grilled eels, scallops, and gimbap, which market merchants directly participated in, were also well-received by visitors as the unique food of the traditional market.

Visitors who bought food at the market sat down in a space prepared on the Noodle Road section of Nongae Market, where they could eat and enjoy a busking performance.

Through the airing of “2 Days & 1 Night”, awareness of the market has soared, attracting families with children and young people in their 20s and 30s every weekend. It was also a great help in revitalizing the local economy.

The market will be closed until February next year and will be reopened from March to November 2023 after reorganization.