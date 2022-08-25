Jinju Nongae Market ‘Olbyong Night Market’ Temporarily Opened on the 26th and 27th

Jinju City will temporarily open Olbeon Night Market, which illuminates the night of the original downtown, on the 26th and 27th during the Jinju Cultural Heritage Night Tour from 6 pm to 11 pm in the Nongae Market area.

The temporary opening event of the Olbeon Night Market, which was prepared along with the launch of the Jinju Commerce Zone Revitalization Foundation, was planned to revitalize the traditional market, which has been contracted due to the prolonged COVID-19, and to transform the traditional market into tourism content to attract nighttime and stay-type tourists.

In this night market, 13 unique food stalls such as sushi, okonomiyaki, menbosha, and little kimbap will be in operation along with traditional foods such as beef jerky. In addition, a busking performance, and a local cultural artist, will be held, and the Olbeong Song Festival, which anyone visiting the night market can participate in, will be held in preliminary rounds on the 26th and the finals on the 27th.

If you purchase night market food over a certain amount as an event, you will receive a coupon that can be used at Olbey Night Market. A tasting event is also scheduled for Jinju Jinmaek, the region’s representative beer, to cool off a summer night.