‘Jinju Olbaem Night Market’ to Temporarily Close for Winter Revamp

The ‘Jinju Olbaem Night Market’ in the arcade section of Jinju Nongae Market will be closed starting from November until February next year.

This decision marks a seasonal break in the bustling activities of the night market, known for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse culinary offerings.

Since its establishment in 2022, the Jinju Olbaem Night Market has played a pivotal role in reinvigorating the traditional market commercial district and has emerged as a prominent nighttime tourist destination, drawing approximately 2,000 visitors and locals each week.

The night market’s success can be attributed to its 15 food stalls, which showcase a variety of delectable items such as pork belly vegetable rolls, flat mixed dumplings, grilled ice cream, and beef bulsushi.

During the recent festival season in October, a special sales event featuring ‘Jinju Jinmaek,’ a locally crafted beer made from native sitki wheat, garnered significant attention and response from tourists.

The temporary closure of the Jinju Olbaem Night Market until February next year aims to facilitate a thorough reorganization and rejuvenation process.

The market is expected to reopen its doors to the public in March 2024, offering a refreshed and enhanced experience to both local residents and tourists.