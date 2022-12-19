Image: Jinju City
SportsSports NewsNewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Jinju Opens its Outdoor Skating Rink

Haps Staff

On the 17th, the city of Jinju held an opening ceremony for the “winter outdoor skating rink” built in the plaza on the south side of the Jinju Indoor Gymnasium.

The outdoor skating rink is equipped with auxiliary facilities such as an ice rink (skating rink, sledding rink), ice tube slide, ticket office, rental office, and restrooms.

The city built a new ice tube slide rink this year to enjoy more diverse winter sports, installed a roof over the entire ice rink to maintain good ice quality at the outdoor skating rink, and expanded the area of the sledding rink, which was popular last season.

At the opening ceremony, an ice show performance and a demonstration slide by former national athlete Choi Eun-kyung were held, receiving great responses from the citizens.

The operating period of the outdoor skating rink is until February 12 next year, and the operating hours are from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm (8:00 pm on weekends).

You can make an online reservation through the integrated reservation system of Jinju City, and you can also enter the site on the same day.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
1 ° C
1 °
1 °
51 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Tue
5 °
Wed
8 °
Thu
2 °
Fri
0 °
Sat
4 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 