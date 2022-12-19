Jinju Opens its Outdoor Skating Rink

On the 17th, the city of Jinju held an opening ceremony for the “winter outdoor skating rink” built in the plaza on the south side of the Jinju Indoor Gymnasium.

The outdoor skating rink is equipped with auxiliary facilities such as an ice rink (skating rink, sledding rink), ice tube slide, ticket office, rental office, and restrooms.

The city built a new ice tube slide rink this year to enjoy more diverse winter sports, installed a roof over the entire ice rink to maintain good ice quality at the outdoor skating rink, and expanded the area of the sledding rink, which was popular last season.

At the opening ceremony, an ice show performance and a demonstration slide by former national athlete Choi Eun-kyung were held, receiving great responses from the citizens.

The operating period of the outdoor skating rink is until February 12 next year, and the operating hours are from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm (8:00 pm on weekends).

You can make an online reservation through the integrated reservation system of Jinju City, and you can also enter the site on the same day.