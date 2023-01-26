Jinju Philharmonic Orchestra New Year’s Concert to be Held February 2nd

The 2023 New Year’s Concert of the Jinju Philharmonic Orchestra will be held at the Grand Hall of the Gyeongnam Culture & Arts Center on the 2nd of next month.

Under the subtitle of ‘From the New World-The Beauty of Longing’, the performance will be conducted by chief conductor Jeong In-hyeok and cellist Shim Jun-ho, with a schedule of Dvořák’s Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104 and Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95: Play From the New World.

Cellist Joon-ho Sim, a graduate of the Norwegian Conservatory, won the 2nd prize at the 5th Antonio Janigro International Cello Competition and the 1st prize in the cello category at the 32nd Central Music Competition.

Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104 is the most popular cello piece that made Dvořák known as the master of the cello concerto.

The well-known Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95: From the New World is a song that reflects Dvořák’s mixed feelings of anxiety and excitement about the new world and longing for his hometown after leaving his hometown and moving to the United States.

The performance will be held on the 2nd at 7:30 pm at the Grand Hall of the Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center, and reservations can be made on the contest website.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis for free here.