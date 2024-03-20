Image: Jinju CIty
Jinju Promoting its ‘Night Tourism Specialized City Project’

By Haps Staff

Jinju City is embarking on the ‘2024 Night Tourism Specialized City Project’ to bolster its appeal to stay-in tourists and enhance local tourism competitiveness.

Dubbed ‘River Night Jinju,’ the city aims to promote its night tourism, particularly around Jinju Castle and Namgang River, to attract visitors.

Key initiatives include introducing captivating night tourism content such as the ‘Hamo Night Mission Tour’ and ‘Hamo Night Food Walking Tour’ featuring the popular Hamo character.

Additionally, the ‘Night Jacquelin Tour’ offers a gourmet bicycle journey along Namgang Riverside.

The city is also enhancing tourism conditions, designating safe accommodations and certifying night view spots.

Four accommodations, including Asia Lakeside Hotel and Golden Tulip Hotel Namgang, ensure a safe and comfortable stay while the new traveler center, ‘Travel Lounge,’ will further facilitate visitor convenience.

To boost tourism promotion, Jinju City also plans diverse marketing strategies, including lodging promotion products and the popular Candlelight Concert.

Haps Staff
