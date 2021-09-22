Jinju Selected for the ‘2022 Cultural Heritage Night Trip Project’

The city of Jinju has been selected for the 2022 ‘Cultural Heritage Night Trip Project’ by the Cultural Heritage Administration.

The honor comes with 140 million won in national and provincial funds.

The city’s selected the theme of ‘Sweet Meerok, the story of Jinjuseong’s grassroots’ for its night tours.

The cultural heritage night tour project uses seven intangible cultural assets centered on Jinjuseong, National Historic Site No. 118, and 13 tangible cultural assets, including the major monument of General Kim Si-min in Jinjuseong, and requires a total project cost of 250 million won.

The theme of the night trip is 8-night streets where you can enjoy a variety of sights and experiences.