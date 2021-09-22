Image: City of Jinju
TravelDomestic Destinations

Jinju Selected for the ‘2022 Cultural Heritage Night Trip Project’

Haps Staff

The city of Jinju has been selected for the 2022 ‘Cultural Heritage Night Trip Project’ by the Cultural Heritage Administration.

The honor comes with 140 million won in national and provincial funds.

The city’s selected the theme of ‘Sweet Meerok, the story of Jinjuseong’s grassroots’ for its night tours.

The cultural heritage night tour project uses seven intangible cultural assets centered on Jinjuseong,  National Historic Site No. 118, and 13 tangible cultural assets, including the major monument of General Kim Si-min in Jinjuseong, and requires a total project cost of 250 million won.

The theme of the night trip is 8-night streets where you can enjoy a variety of sights and experiences.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
few clouds
19 ° C
19 °
14.1 °
72 %
1.5kmh
20 %
Wed
20 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
24 °
Sat
23 °
Sun
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 