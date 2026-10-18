Jinju Silk Lanterns Light Up Poland in New Cultural Exhibition

Jinju’s traditional silk lanterns are on display in Warsaw, Poland, as part of an international exhibition highlighting the South Korean city’s cultural heritage and lantern-making traditions.

The exhibition, titled “Light of Korea – Jinju Silk Lanterns,” opened October 15 at the Korean Cultural Center in Poland and will run through December 30.

Organized by Jinju City and the Jinju Culture and Tourism Foundation, the exhibition follows similar showcases in Germany and Hungary as part of the Touring K-Arts initiative, supported by South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange.

Jinju silk lanterns combine the city’s traditional silk industry with the craftsmanship associated with its famous lantern festival. Their distinctive colors and illuminated designs reflect both local manufacturing traditions and Korea’s cultural heritage.

The Warsaw exhibition features a silk lantern tunnel, photo zones and interactive activities designed to introduce visitors to Jinju’s lantern culture.

Visitors can participate in lantern-making workshops and write personal wishes to hang on a wishing tree, reflecting traditions associated with the city’s lantern celebrations.

A separate promotional area introduces Jinju’s major festivals, tourist attractions and character merchandise, providing information about the city beyond the exhibition itself.

The Poland exhibition is part of Jinju’s broader efforts to introduce its cultural products to international audiences.

Earlier this year, the Hong Kong Tourism Board purchased approximately 200 Jinju silk lanterns, which were displayed at Hong Kong’s Mid-Autumn Lantern Carnival from September 17 to October 4.