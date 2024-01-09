Jinju to Construct 63 New Park Golf Holes

Jinju City has unveiled plans to enhance its park golf offerings by constructing 63 new holes across three locations this year, catering to the growing interest in this popular sport among seniors.

The surge in park golf enthusiasts aligns with the expanding aging population and the rising popularity of outdoor activities free from equipment or time constraints.

Currently overseeing a network of park golf courses totaling 120 holes across nine locations, Jinju City has been actively fostering the sport.

This includes the recently inaugurated 18-hole park golf course on the eastern side, opened in October 2023.

Sangnakwon Park Golf Course in Panmun-dong holds special significance as the acknowledged birthplace of park golf in Korea, recognized by the Korea Park Golf Association in October 2021.

In an effort to amplify park golf facilities, the city is diligently working on constructing additional holes in Waryong District (45 holes), Jeongchon Jukbong (9 holes), and Naedong Yusu (9 holes), with a target to unveil these expansions in September of the current year.