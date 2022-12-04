Jinju to Open Outdoor Ice Rink This Winter

In the area of ​​Jinju Indoor Gymnasium in Chojeon-dong, an outdoor skating rink and sledding rink will be installed in winter to provide joy to citizens.

An outdoor skating rink is planned to be operated in winter in the southern plaza of the indoor gymnasium. It will be operated in advance on the 10th, officially opened on the 17th, and operated until February 12th of next year.

A tube slide rink, skating rink, and sledding rink will be installed so that children, teenagers, and adults can use them.

The operating hours of the outdoor skating rink are 10:00 am to 7:00 pm (8:00 pm on weekends), with 1 hour and 10 minutes of usage time per session and 20 minutes of ice and rest time. Internet reservations are available, and on-site reservations are also available from the opening day.

The skating rink costs 1,500 won per session, including skate/helmet rental and admission fees.

For safety reasons, individual ice skates cannot be used at the sledding rink. The helmet rental fee is 2,000 won, including admission for children and guardians, and the ice tube slide is also 2,000 won per session, including tube and helmet rental and admission.