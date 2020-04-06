Jinju to Temporarily Close All Outdoor Sports Facilities From Today

Jinju City in Gyeongnam Province has announced that seven outdoor public sports facilities, including the Jinju Sports Complex, will be temporarily closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus from today.

Previously, on February 11th, all indoor public sports facilities in the area, such as Chojeon Indoor Gymnasium and Sangpyeong Indoor Gymnasium, were closed.

Outdoor public sports facilities that are closed from the 7th include Chungmu Gongdong Jinju Stadium, Namhyeonram Sports Park in Leehyeon-dong, Jinan Sports Complex in Sinan-dong, Mordeok Sports Park in Daesan-dong, Jinju Sports Park in Munsan-eup, Pyeonggeo-dong Physical Education Facilities, and Geumsan Songbaek Gymnasium in Geumsan-myeon.

The city decided to close the door until the state of Corona 19 has stabilized for citizens’ safety in accordance with the city sports facility management ordinance.

An official from the city said, “The outdoor public sports facilities have been opened for a while, but since it is a very necessary time to practice high-intensity social distance, we decided to close the outdoor public sports facilities for the time being.”

No re-opening dates have been announced.