Jinju’s Geumsan Bridge 4 to 6 Lanes Expansion Opens

Jinju City completed the Geumsan Bridge expansion project, which began in January last year, and completed the entire Geumsan Bridge section on the 11th.

The Geumsan Bridge Expansion Project is a construction project to expand the existing 4-lane section 150m in both directions to 6 lanes by investing a total of 10.3 billion won and to expand the pedestrian walkway, which was narrow at 1.2m in width, to 3.5m.

The city first opened the 150m section from Geumsan-myeon to Chojeon in January, and then completed the expansion work for the section in the direction of Geumsan-myeon on the same day.

This improved the traffic flow at the Geumsan Bridge intersection during the rush hour when traffic congestion is the most congested and reduced the waiting time on Geumsan Bridge, thereby relieving the traffic inconvenience of citizens and ensuring the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.

The city urged citizens to refrain from entering the bicycle path (walking path) for the smooth progress of the auxiliary construction under the Geumsan Bridge until June.