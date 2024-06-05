Image: Jinju City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

‘Jinju’s Got Talent’ Event to be Held Saturday Afternoon

By Haps Staff

Jinju City is set to host ‘Jinju’s Got Talent’ on Rodeo Street in Daean-dong, behind the Woori Bank building, on the 8th.

The event brings together diverse local talents in singing, dancing, magic, and performance.

Approximately 50 teams applied, and 9 finalists, selected in a preliminary round on May 25th, will compete in the final stage at 4 PM.

The winner will receive a 1 million won prize and an opportunity to perform at the ‘Central Commercial District Daetong-ro Trot Festival’ on June 15th.

Besides the talent contest, the event will feature flea markets, photo zones, experiential activities, and other on-site events, offering a variety of attractions for citizens to enjoy.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Yangsan’s Summer Water Parks to Open From July 12

Gyeongnam Province Launches 2nd Youth Street Culture Festival Preliminary Round

Environmental Festival to be Held at Taehwa River National Garden on June 7-9

Changwon to Build New Sports and Cultural Complex

Korea in Photos: Poppies in Bloom in Miryang

Korea Destinations: Discover the Scenic Beauty of Geumgye Country:

The Latest

Steps to Designate Geumjeongsan a National Park Clears a Major Hurdle

Busan Destinations: Barefoot Trails Popping Up Around the City

Starbucks Launches New Food Items For Summer

Yangsan’s Summer Water Parks to Open From July 12

2024 Busan International Pole Vault Tournament Taking Place This Weekend in Gwangalli

케이팝(K-POP) 주역들 1세대부터 5세대까지, 이게 바로 ‘2024 부산원아시아페스티벌(BOF)’

Busan
clear sky
18 ° C
18 °
18 °
77 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Wed
18 °
Thu
22 °
Fri
23 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 