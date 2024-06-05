‘Jinju’s Got Talent’ Event to be Held Saturday Afternoon

Jinju City is set to host ‘Jinju’s Got Talent’ on Rodeo Street in Daean-dong, behind the Woori Bank building, on the 8th.

The event brings together diverse local talents in singing, dancing, magic, and performance.

Approximately 50 teams applied, and 9 finalists, selected in a preliminary round on May 25th, will compete in the final stage at 4 PM.

The winner will receive a 1 million won prize and an opportunity to perform at the ‘Central Commercial District Daetong-ro Trot Festival’ on June 15th.

Besides the talent contest, the event will feature flea markets, photo zones, experiential activities, and other on-site events, offering a variety of attractions for citizens to enjoy.