Jinju’s Jungang and Nongae Market Selected as a Representative Traditional Market for Attracting Foreign Tourists by the KTO

Jinju’s Jungang Market and Nongae Market were selected as representative markets of Gyeongnam along with Gimhae Dongsang Market in the Korea Tourism Organization’s 2022 competition for representative traditional markets to attract foreign tourists.

In addition to Jinju Jungang and Nongae Markets, this year’s representative traditional markets were selected from 25 places in 14 regions across the country, including Namdaemun Market in Seoul.

Jungang Market and Nongae Market received good reviews for their food such as Yukhoe Bibimbap, Olbeon Night Market, Noodle Road, and Jinmaek Festival.

With this selection, the Korea Tourism Organization has strengthened the foundation for attracting foreign tourists to traditional markets and aggressively recruited them through the production of 5,000 won vouchers that can be used in traditional markets, support for traditional market moon events and cultural events, and development of tourism products in connection with traditional markets.

The promotion of events for tourists and pre-training will be promoted in connection with the Market Merchants Association.

Jinju City has been promoting the central commercial district revitalization project by investing 8 billion won since 2019 to revitalize traditional markets. In connection with this, efforts are being made to revitalize traditional markets and the local economy by creating commercial areas with food, entertainment, and sights.