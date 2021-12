Jinju’s Namgang Yudeung Festival, which got underway on December 4, will suspend operations this week due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The festival plans to reevaluate whether to reopen or not after reviewing the quarantine status.

The nightly light show will be turned off this week and all programs will be suspended this week.

The Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival takes place in Jinjuseong and the Namgang area in Gyeongsangnam-do until December 31.