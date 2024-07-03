Jinju’s ‘Olbaum Saturday Night Market’ Shines Again This Year

Jinju City’s ‘Olbaum Saturday Night Market’ continues to attract visitors, with around 2,000 people attending each week.

Held every Saturday from April to October in the arcade section behind the Nongae Market Employment and Welfare Center, the market will take a break in July to avoid the rainy season and heat but will resume operations until October.

Launched in 2022, the night market was designed to create a vibrant nighttime culture in Jinju, complementing the Namgang Yudeung Festival and revitalizing the traditional market area.

The market, combining the theme of ‘all night’ with the image of an owl, has quickly established itself as a popular nighttime tourist attraction.

Visitors to the market can enjoy a variety of tempting foods from 15 stalls, including insaeng jjonddegi, yukjeon, shrimp skewers, flat bibim mandu, and crepes. The market also features weekly busking performances, Olbam karaoke, and lucky roulette events, transforming the traditional market into a lively cultural space enjoyed by people of all ages.

Merchants from nearby traditional markets such as Nongae Market and Jungang Market participate by offering items like honey bread, beef yukjeon, ddaengchojeon, and traditional sikhye, contributing to the market’s vibrant atmosphere.

In addition, the market collaborates with ‘Jinju Jinmaek Brewery,’ which opened on April 13th, offering sweet beer, delicious food, and various cultural events.

This collaboration has contributed to the market’s recognition as one of the ‘100 Best Nighttime Places in Korea’ by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization.