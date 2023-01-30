Jinju’s Popular “Hamo” Art Piece to be Demolished

Jinju City has decided to demolish ‘Hamo’, which has been on display as a public art piece in Namgang.

Namgang Hamo, which is currently on display as a public art piece, has been exhibiting “Hamo! An extended exhibition was underway under the theme of “Everything will be fine”, but due to the nature of the material of the public art exhibits, it was decided to demolish it due to various problems such as aging and corrosion due to strong sunlight, cold waves in winter, and strong winds.

Hamo, a tourism character in Jinju, was appointed as a public relations ambassador for Jinju City in January 2022 and has been carrying out various activities to promote Jinju City internally and externally, such as public art exhibitions and operating an SNS channel dedicated to Hamo.

Through her activities so far, Hamo won three awards including the grand prize in four categories at the ‘5th My Neighborhood Character Contest’ in September last year, and donated the entire amount of the grand prize money of 10 million won to the ‘Future Generation Happiness Fund’.

A large public art piece of Hamo, 19m high and 14m wide, is also currently on display at Geumhoji, Geumsan-myeon, and is gaining great popularity among citizens and tourists visiting Kumhoji.