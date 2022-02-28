Jinju’s Winter Outdoor Skating Rink & Sledding Rink Closes for 2022 After Successful Run

Jinju City closed the ‘Winter Outdoor Skating Rink & Sledding Rink’, which opened on January 5th, until February 27th.

The ‘Winter Outdoor Skating Rink & Sledding Rink’ installed in the southern plaza of Jinju Indoor Gymnasium was well-received by the public, with about 17,000 people using it during the opening period even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The usage rate was 100% on weekends and 70% on weekdays, and it was especially popular with children and parents during winter vacation.

This year, the outdoor skating rink & sledding rink was operated with the highest priority on the safety of users by strengthening preemptive quarantine measures such as drastically limiting the number of people per session, implementing an online advance reservation system, and introducing a vaccine pass to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Compared to the previous year, the sled area was expanded and facilities were improved, such as installing a waiting room for parents, and the entire roof of the ice rink was installed to block sunlight on the ice.

“Thanks to the cooperation of users who have followed quarantine rules such as the mandatory wearing of masks and gloves and keeping distance, the operation has been successfully closed without the spread of COVID-19 and safety accidents. We hope to make pleasant memories at the outdoor skating rink despite the cold weather and the COVID-19 situation, and I hope that the COVID-19 situation will end in the coming winter and we will meet again without a mask,” a city official said.