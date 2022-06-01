“JInx’s Lover”, Shot Entirely in Jinju, to Premiere on KBS2 June 15th

The KBS drama ‘Jinx’s Lover’, which was produced in all locations with Jinju as the background, will be broadcast for the first time at 9:50 pm on the 15th of June.

The drama ‘Jinx’s Lover’ is a fantasy romance drama in which a human man who accepts his unhappy life as his destiny and lives according to his destiny and a goddess who jumps out of the unknown to break the curse and overcome a cruel fate.

Directed by Yoon Sang-ho, who directed ‘The River on the Rising Moon’, the script was written by Jang Yoon-mi, who wrote ‘The Movie Lucky’, and the main characters were Seohyun and Na In-woo.

‘Jinx’s Lover’ started in August last year with Jinju Nongae Market as the main stage and was filmed for 4-5 months. In addition to Jinju Nongae Market, every corner of Jinju City including Jinjuseong Fortress, Munsan Cathedral, Namgaram Park, and Jinju National Museum were used as locations.

During the filming period, 80 people, including actors used the market and nearby restaurants, and props necessary for filming were also used from local businesses, which helped the local economy during difficult times due to COVID-19.

It also became an opportunity for local actors and aspiring actors, as actors from Jinju and auxiliary actors living in Jinju City appeared in different episodes.

KBS 2TV’s 16-episode drama ‘Jinx’s Lover’ is scheduled to air for 8 weeks, starting with the first broadcast at 9:50 pm on the 15th of June.