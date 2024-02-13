Image: Jinju CIty
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Jinyang Lake Sunset View Deck Road Construction Project Progressing Towards Completion

By Haps Staff

Jinju Mayor Cho Gyu-il conducted an on-site inspection of the ‘Jinyang Lake Sunset View Deck Road Construction Project,’ emphasizing the creation of a new leisure destination.

The project aims to establish a 1.8km luxury forest path, offering panoramic views of Jinyang Lake and the sunset.

Recently completed, Section 1 features a 628m barrier-free deck road from Jinyangho Acheon Book Cafe to the entrance of Yangmasan Trail, along with two deck observatories.

The construction is expected to enhance the walking environment for citizens and improve accessibility to the Jinyang Lake trail.

Mayor Cho highlighted the transformative impact of the Jinyang Lake Renaissance Project, emphasizing its role in providing citizens with a rejuvenating space and boosting local tourism and economy.

With additional sections planned for completion, the project aims to create an 8km luxury circular forest road around Jinyang Lake, enhancing its appeal as a scenic destination.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Changwon City Invests 1.7 Billion Won in Gwangam Beach Upgrade

Jinju City Selected For The ‘2024 Garden Practice and Nursery Space Creation Project’

Gyeongnam Province to Launch All-in-One Festival Website

Korea Destinations: Enjoy the Holidays at Geoje Botanical Garden

Gimhae Unveils Themed Tourist Courses for Visit Gimhae Year 2024

Miryang City Hall Gallery Unveils ‘MY ARTIST 2024’ Exhibition

The Latest

Dong-gu Looks to Host SUP Competition in May

Travel Tips for Sports Fans: Insider Insights for Your North Carolina Adventure

Groundwork Being Laid to Promote Barefoot Walking

Changwon City Invests 1.7 Billion Won in Gwangam Beach Upgrade

2024 Nationwide Cherry Blossom Forecast in South Korea

2024 Candlelight Series

Busan
light rain
14 ° C
14 °
14 °
88 %
1kmh
100 %
Wed
15 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
14 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 