Jinyang Lake Sunset View Deck Road Construction Project Progressing Towards Completion

Jinju Mayor Cho Gyu-il conducted an on-site inspection of the ‘Jinyang Lake Sunset View Deck Road Construction Project,’ emphasizing the creation of a new leisure destination.

The project aims to establish a 1.8km luxury forest path, offering panoramic views of Jinyang Lake and the sunset.

Recently completed, Section 1 features a 628m barrier-free deck road from Jinyangho Acheon Book Cafe to the entrance of Yangmasan Trail, along with two deck observatories.

The construction is expected to enhance the walking environment for citizens and improve accessibility to the Jinyang Lake trail.

Mayor Cho highlighted the transformative impact of the Jinyang Lake Renaissance Project, emphasizing its role in providing citizens with a rejuvenating space and boosting local tourism and economy.

With additional sections planned for completion, the project aims to create an 8km luxury circular forest road around Jinyang Lake, enhancing its appeal as a scenic destination.