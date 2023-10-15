Jinyang Lakeside Mulbit Forest Recognized as One of Korea’s Top 100 Luxury Forests

The ‘Jinyang Lake Renaissance Project’ has garnered significant recognition, with the Jinyang Lakeside Mulbit Forest being selected as one of Korea’s Top 100 Forests by the Korea Forest Service.

The forest, part of the picturesque Jinyang Lakeside trail, has been meticulously maintained, providing visitors with an immersive experience in nature.

The Korea Forest Service conducted a survey and screening process, ultimately choosing 100 premium forests nationwide. As part of their efforts, they aim to create informative materials to guide the public in exploring these exceptional natural landscapes effortlessly.

The Jinyang Lakeside Mulbit Forest is an integral component of the Jinyang Lake Renaissance Project, characterized by the thoughtful restructuring of the surrounding Yangmasan Mountain and Gwigok-dong areas.

The project has resulted in the development of two forest trails, including the Yangmasan Mulbitgil and the Gwigok-dong natural ecological and cultural trail, both spanning approximately 38 kilometers in total.

These trails feature serene lake views, calming cypress forests, and vibrant cherry blossom roads, offering a tranquil escape for locals and tourists alike.

Notably, the Yangmasan Waterway allows visitors to immerse themselves in the therapeutic aroma of cypress, providing a serene and meditative experience.

The Gwigok-dong trail, on the other hand, presents a delightful journey through various natural wonders, including the Sky Forest Trail, Wind Sound Trail, and Road to Memories.