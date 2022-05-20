Jinyangho Fantastic Forest to Be Built by Combining Digital Technology

Jinju City plans to create ‘Jinyangho Fantastic Forest’ which is grafted with digital technology and transforms the entire family shelter in Jinyangho Park into a digital specialized space.

The city will provide light and sound, MR, and holograms creating an immersive content space called ‘Jinyangho Fantasy Forest’ that combines various digital technologies to create spectacular visual and auditory effects.

The city is pushing forward with the project with the goal of selecting a preferred bidder through the receipt of proposals in March, starting construction in April, and completing it in October.

Currently, they are designing items other than detailed content such as small ponds, bamboo forest trails, media art using rock walls, hologram forests, and smart education.

‘Jinyangho Fantasy Forest’ is an experiential type place that creates a digital educational space that utilizes the forest through the planning and development of learning contents using the character Hamo, the public relations ambassador of Jinju, symbolizing the Jinju otter, and reacts to the movement of visitors and creates interaction.